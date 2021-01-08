BITTO (BITTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $215,617.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BITTO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $791,509.96 and $215,617.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00038327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com.

Buying and Selling BITTO

BITTO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.