BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackBerry by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

