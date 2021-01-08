Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.24

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

