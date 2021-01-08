Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.24. Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

