BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $731.57

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $731.57 and last traded at $731.03, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $702.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.24. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

