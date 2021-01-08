BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.14

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $9,112.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 204.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005103 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005068 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,967 coins and its circulating supply is 26,644,001 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

