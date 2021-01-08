Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce sales of $146.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.74 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

