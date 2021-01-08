Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $757.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blucora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

