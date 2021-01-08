Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 36,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 16,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

About Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

