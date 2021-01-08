BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

