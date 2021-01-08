BMO Capital Markets Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $30.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of PDS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

