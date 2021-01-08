Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.53

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 7123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

