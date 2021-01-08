Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCC. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of BCC opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 242.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.