BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 378,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,382. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

