Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lowered to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

