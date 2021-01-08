Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNE. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$2.19.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6588327 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

