Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,285.55

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,285.55 and last traded at $2,279.38, with a volume of 17839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,188.07.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,907.40.

Get Booking alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $5,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.