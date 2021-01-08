Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,345.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,907.40.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,239.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,288.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.