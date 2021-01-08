Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $302.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.24 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.69.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 527,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,756. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.