Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 29.1%

Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shot up 29.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 35,468,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 8,828,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

