Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.12

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOMN shares. BidaskClub raised Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Omaha by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 11.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 479.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

