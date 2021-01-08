Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 191,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,179. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

