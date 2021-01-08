Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s financials in 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With majority of the properties reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears. Since the severity and duration of the outbreak’s impact on its business cannot be estimated at present, the company has not only suspended its share repurchase programs but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Nonetheless, initiatives to strengthen current operations and grow through capital investment as well as other strategic measures are likely to aid the company. Also, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. BidaskClub lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 3,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

