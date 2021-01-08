Bradley M. Shuster Sells 17,940 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NMIH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 751,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

