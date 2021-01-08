Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,408. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.