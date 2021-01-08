Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of BBI stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.98.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

