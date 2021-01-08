Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $364.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

