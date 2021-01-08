Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $38.87. 1,234,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 827,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

