British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,764.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,719.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

