(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $348,999.99

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348,999.99 and last traded at $346,189.00, with a volume of 915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341,820.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of (BRK.A) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $546.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341,129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331,338.00.

(BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.A) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%.

About (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

