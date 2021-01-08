Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

