Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 284,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,943. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

