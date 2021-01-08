Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 284,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,943. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.