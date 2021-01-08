Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $29.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $167.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FUN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

