Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 47,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

