Brokerages Expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Fly Leasing reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 930,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,494. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.