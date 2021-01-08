Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,480. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $90,476,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

