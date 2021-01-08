Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $431.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.88 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $419.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,406. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

