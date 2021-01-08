Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.58. 155,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.