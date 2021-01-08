Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

MRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.39.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

