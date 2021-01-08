Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,438 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $20,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 2,174.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $7,670,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.