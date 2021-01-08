Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report sales of $429.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.68 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Plantronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plantronics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

