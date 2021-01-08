Brokerages Expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.09 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia posted sales of $24.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $110.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.87 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,716. The company has a market cap of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

