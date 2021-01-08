Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

