Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $15.03

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $2,754,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.