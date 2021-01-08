Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,273.44

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,273.44 ($16.64).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,457.50 ($19.04) on Tuesday. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 181.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,236.65.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

