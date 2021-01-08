Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 255.25

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 255.25 ($3.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) stock opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18. The firm has a market cap of £819.06 million and a P/E ratio of -78.26. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 524 ($6.85).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

