Brokerages Set Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Target Price at $7.33

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSKE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

