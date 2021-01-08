Brokerages Set Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Target Price at $11.60

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 15,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

