Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $447.44

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.31.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.55 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

