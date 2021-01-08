Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $171.82

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

